He allegedly sold them meth in Ferndale. They were cops. Now he’s in jail

A Ferndale man was arrested this week after selling methamphetamine to agents of the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force at his apartment several times over a months-long investigation, police said.
Martin Amezcua-Torres, 42, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, on suspicion of three counts of delivery of meth, possession of meth and cocaine with intent to deliver, and maintaining premises for drug trafficking.
Police said that starting in August 2016, undercover agents bought meth from Amezcua-Torres several times. Authorities searched Amezcua-Torres’ apartment in the 2100 block of Washington Street in Ferndale following his arrest and found more than a pound of meth and a small amount of cocaine.
The estimated street value of the drugs seized was $10,000 to $30,000, according to a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
“A scale was found near the drugs, suggesting that it was going to be weighed and packaged for individual sale,” the release states.
Police also seized Amezcua-Torres’ 2005 Honda Civic – authorities said they suspect it might have been used to deliver drugs.
He remained in Whatcom County Jail on Friday.
