This Bellingham vet clinic takes your dog for a walk – under water

Like a lot of patients getting up in years, Julius needed physical therapy after a recent double knee replacement.
So staff at Northshore Veterinary Hospital took Julius, a 10-year-old chocolate Pomeranian, on a walk in their new hydrotherapy tank to strengthen his legs. It’s basically an underwater treadmill.
“We use it for rehabilitation, for exercise, for weight loss,” said Haley Pies, a veterinary technician at Northshore. “It’s great because it’s ... less impact on their joints, especially post-surgical.”
The hospital had an open house Saturday to demonstrate the hydrotherapy tank.
Amy Henderson said she took Julius to Northshore after reading up on the benefits of hydrotherapy, which in addition to aiding post-surgical recovery also can ease chronic pain and stiffness in older animals.
“I feel like he really gets a lot out of it it, because afterward he’s zoned out ... and it’s hard for him to relax because he’s a very high-anxiety little dog,” Henderson said
