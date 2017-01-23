Upcoming meeting for residential project near Happy Valley neighborhood

A community meeting is scheduled Thursday to show details of a proposed residential building.
The project involves removing an unfinished three-unit residential building and the construction of a seven-unit residential structure at 900 and 910 20th streets. The building will be three stories in height, similar to the existing building.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday at Bellingham Public Library’s Fairhaven branch at 1117 12 St. The meeting, organized by AVT Consulting, is required by the city during the planning process.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments