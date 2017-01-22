Public meeting for residential project on Telegraph Road Jan. 24

A community meeting will be held to show details of a proposed residential project at 525 Telegraph Road.
The building will have 15 residential units and be 3-4 stories above street grade, according to a public meeting notice. A lower level will be used for parking and storage.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Barkley Woods Coffee meeting room, 3008 Cinema Place. It is being organized by AVT Consulting as part of a city requirement.
