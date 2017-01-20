Three drivers injured in collision along I-5 near Blaine; two taken to St. Joseph

Three drivers were injured in a three-car collision along Interstate 5 Thursday night, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Stanley J. Sturtz, 39, and Miranda M. Luopa, 33, were taken to St. Joseph hospital for their injuries. Sturtz’s condition was undetermined and Luopa’s was satisfactory, Hilary Andrade, a hospital spokeswoman, said at about 12:15 p.m. Friday.
The third driver, Tyler S. Fitzgerald, 36, was also injured but released at the scene. All drivers were from Blaine, according to the report.
Sturtz, the report says, was driving southbound on I-5 near the exit to Peace Portal Drive when he lost control of his blue 1995 Geo Metro and crossed the median into the northbound lanes where Luopa and Fitzgerald were driving.
The car hit Luopa’s silver 2002 Honda Civic, which then hit Fitzgerald’s red 2007 Dodge Ram, according to the report. The Geo Metro came to rest in the center median; the Civic and the Ram stopped in the northbound lanes.
The Geo Metro and Civic were totaled, the report says. The Dodge was left with “reportable damage.”
Sturtz was driving too fast for the conditions, according to the report, which also indicates that no drugs or alcohol were involved. All drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
