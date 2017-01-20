1 flu death in Whatcom County as more illness reported, no peak yet

1:52 Time-lapse video shows the new Happy Valley Elementary School being built Pause

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

2:41 Family says they forgive driver who killed Everson man in 2014 crash

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

0:50 Incoming WH Press Secretary talks about Trump administration's priorities

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president