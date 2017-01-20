1 flu death in Whatcom County as more illness reported, no peak yet

The flu has killed one person in Whatcom County as the number of people with the illness continued to climb, according to information released Friday.
There were 165 confirmed cases for the week ending Jan. 14, according to the Whatcom County flu report.
That was up from 109 the previous week.
“We are seeing ongoing high numbers, so there’s no evidence we have peaked yet,” said Greg Stern, Whatcom County health officer.
Whatcom County has seen a spike in the number of people sickened by the flu during a season that hit hard and about a month early.
Illness also kept students out of school.
A total of 38 schools in Whatcom County, out of 54 reporting, had absenteeism rates of more than 10 percent on at least one day. That was up from 11 schools for the previous week.
Statewide numbers were not yet available Friday morning, although flu remained at epidemic levels in Washington.
The flu strain that’s circulating is one that makes for a more severe season, health officials said.
This story will be updated.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments