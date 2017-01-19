Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 18, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 18, 2017
Jerald Keith Bone, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass.
Thomas Alan Bradshaw, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Ryan Michael Deming, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, first-degree burglary and residential burglary.
Aaron Ray Grovom, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for a controlled substance violation, second-degree vehicle prowl, theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Justin Roy Hagin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of a domestic violence protection order.
John Henry Haines, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Edward Emil Larson, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Racquel Mora, booked by the Western Washington University Police Department for driving under the influence.
Chicko Cholas Morris, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Aubrey Winter Sun Moses, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of defrauding an inkeeper and third-degree theft.
Karl Allen Nichols, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Amanda Danielle Packard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department, the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear in court on a charge of controlled-substance violation.
Brian Jeffery Smith, booked by the Washington State Patrol for vehicular homicide under influence/reckless driving.
Jamilu Umar, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Andrew William Wake, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
