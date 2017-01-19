It’s snowing at the ski area and the Nooksack is still rising

A lowland flood watch expired Wednesday and new snowfall replaced heavy rains in the mountains Thursday morning, allowing the Mt. Baker Ski Area to open after a two-day closure.
Some 8 inches of new snow fell at the ski area, which was reporting normal midweek operations at its White Salmon base.
But officials were keeping an eye on the Nooksack River, especially near Ferndale, where the gage height rose 3 feet to 14 feet on Thursday morning, but still below its flood stage of 19 feet.
