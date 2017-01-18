Home, garage damaged in fire near Everson, displacing residents

A fire damaged a home and garage around noon Wednesday south of Everson, displacing two residents.
The fire started around noon in a wall between the garage and the home at 5942 Lawrence Road, and flames spread to the roof of the house, said Chief Mel Blankers of Whatcom Fire District 1.
The kitchen and back porch were scorched, as the roof collapsed and trusses burned through. Smoke damage left severe damage to much of the house. About 15 firefighters from District 1 battled stubborn flames in the roof until about 1:30 p.m., alongside crews from neighboring fire districts.
The two residents of the home were away, and returned close to an hour into the firefighting, Blankers said. No one was hurt.
Firefighters salvaged tools and family photos. Damage to the house was estimated at $150,000.
The county fire marshal’s office was looking at wiring in the garage as a possible cause, Blankers said. The fire remains under investigation.
