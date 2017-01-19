Local

January 19, 2017 5:00 AM

Songs, stories and crafts at free library event Friday night

By Robert Mittendorf

BELLINGHAM

Hope, kindness and connections for the new year is the theme of a free family-oriented event at the Bellingham Public Library on Friday night.

Musical performances, a singalong, crafts and storytelling are featured in the special event, from 6-8 p.m. Friday in the downstairs lecture room across from the children’s section at the library, 210 Central Ave.

Local musician Geof Morgan – who plays guitar, tambura and trumpet – will be featured with folk musicians Helen and Richard Scholtz, who have been making music together for more than 45 years.

Doug Banner, storyteller and director of the Bellingham Storyteller’s Guild, will perform. Crafts include making small paper lanterns, or luminaria.

The event is funded partly by a Project Neighborly grant from the Whatcom Community Foundation.

