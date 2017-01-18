Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

Fire crews work to contain a house fire in the 5900 block of Lawrence Road on Wednesday, Jan. 18, near Everson.
Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

Local

Nighttime low tide excursion

Holly Roger of Wild Whatcom and several other naturalists and educators led a group of about 60 people on a low tide excursion at Marine Park in Bellingham during a minus 2-foot tide about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017.

Local

South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue

South Whatcom Fire Authority firefighters, and members of its water rescue team, conducted ice rescue drills Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Lake Louise, a small lake in Sudden Valley. Though the winter cold has frozen over several lakes and ponds in Whatcom County, experts caution that people should not venture onto ice unless it is as least four inches thick.

Editor's Choice Videos