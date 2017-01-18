Firefighters respond to house fire near Nugents Corner in Whatcom County

Author Clyde W. Ford, Western Washington University student activist Victoria Matey of the Blue Group and Muslim Nina Damina Khaira Ahmed talk about being active in social justice during the year ahead during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Bellingham City Hall, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Holly Roger of Wild Whatcom and several other naturalists and educators led a group of about 60 people on a low tide excursion at Marine Park in Bellingham during a minus 2-foot tide about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017.
More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on Lake Padden on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Bellingham. Posted signs around the lake shore warned that "ice skating or other activity on ice is hazardous".
Sylvia Tag discusses the new picture book, "The Journey, about a Middle Eastern family fleeing conflict near their home. Tag works with the children's library at Western Washington University inside Wilson Library, which is open to the public. Anyone with a local library card can borrow books there.
Matilda Brooks, 28, speaks about rockets and a knee brace she designed for the "Search for Hidden Figures" contest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Northwest Indian College near Bellingham. Brooks, who was an intern with NASA in 2015, is one of 50 finalists out of 7,300 entries for the contest.
Whatcom Humane Society's Alysha Elsby, manager of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, releases a red-tailed hawk Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The hawk was rehabilitated at the center after being found injured.
South Whatcom Fire Authority firefighters, and members of its water rescue team, conducted ice rescue drills Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7, at Lake Louise, a small lake in Sudden Valley. Though the winter cold has frozen over several lakes and ponds in Whatcom County, experts caution that people should not venture onto ice unless it is as least four inches thick.