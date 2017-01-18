Police search for 3 pit bulls that attacked a Sedro-Woolley boy

Mount Vernon police are searching for three pit bulls that attacked a Sedro-Woolley first grader on Jan. 12.
The 7-year-old boy has been hospitalized since last week’s attack inside his babysitter’s Mount Vernon home, according to a report from KOMO-TV.
The boy’s father, Carlos Chavez, said it’s urgent that they find the dogs and get them off the street.
The boy has more than 70 stiches on his face, staples in his head and wounds on his body. He is receiving care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Reilly was able to get his stitches out today and is improving after the attack that happened Thursday in Mt. Vernon. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/NbYx6PTppY— Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) January 18, 2017
Police said they’re investigating but have not found the three dogs.
Chavez said his family is fond of pit bulls, but he wants to make sure the dogs don’t hurt anyone else.
