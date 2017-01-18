That shaking you felt Tuesday might not have been the wind

If you felt a little shaking during the high winds Tuesday morning, it might not have been the eaves of your house rattling. It might’ve been the foundation.
A magnitude 2.1 earthquake was reported at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, centered at a depth of 11 miles below the ocean about 3 miles west of Cherry Point, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. Quakes of that magnitude and smaller occur frequently and do little or no damage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Tuesday’s quake came as the first of two windstorms rattled across lowland Whatcom County. At that time, sustained winds were blowing at 26 mph with gusts to 37 mph, as measured by the National Weather Service at Bellingham International Airport.
It was part of several small quakes in Whatcom County last week, including a 1.4 magnitude nudge at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 9, centered 4.5 miles below Lookout Mountain, just west of the intersection of Lake Louise Road and Lake Whatcom Boulevard.
A trio of minor quakes were recorded just after 3 p.m. Friday near downtown Ferndale.
Seismologists reported three quakes at 3:06 and 3:09 p.m. on Friday, centered in Ferndale and a mile east and north of downtown. The largest of those shakers was magnitude 1.5 and no damage was reported.
