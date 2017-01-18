Fire destroys Point Roberts home; no one hurt

A fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home Tuesday afternoon in Point Roberts.
Firefighters were called at 3:34 p.m. for a report of something burning in a wooded neighborhood in central Point Roberts. On the way to the scene, firefighters saw a smoke column rising from the house at 281 Shady Glen Ave., Fire District 5 Chief Christopher Carleton said.
At the scene, they saw the home on fire with the roof partly collapsed. Neighbors told firefighters the owner wasn’t home, and with nothing else nearby in danger of catching fire, firefighters from two engines fought the flames defensively, Carleton said. The mobile home was a total loss.
Crews finished mopping up the fire around 6:45 p.m. The cause remains under investigation by the county fire marshal’s office.
No fire crews from neighboring districts responded to help fight the flames – it can be time-consuming to cross the Canadian border twice en route to the isolated U.S. peninsula.
Whatcom County assessor’s records list a homeowner with a Maui P.O. Box. Most of the home’s assessed property value of $50,000 comes from the land the house occupied.
Firefighters hadn’t been able to contact the owner as of Tuesday night, Carleton said.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
