The lakes iced over. We all took pictures

Officials apparently don’t keep records of when Whatcom County lakes freeze, but social media is full of reports that it’s been quite a while since Lake Padden and parts of Lake Whatcom froze.
The ice made for beautiful pictures.
Officials urged caution on the frozen lakes. And social media weighed in on safety as well.
But some couldn’t help but strap on their skates.
And many took advantage of the once-a-decade (or more) opportunity to walk on the ice.
If you have stories about the last time you saw the lakes iced over, please add them to story comments.
