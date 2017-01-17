Wind advisory added to flood watch; Mt. Baker Ski Area closes

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter Pause

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea'

0:36 Watch video of Whatcom Falls raging on a snow day in Bellingham

0:51 More than a hundred people walk, skate and play hockey on an icy Lake Padden

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine