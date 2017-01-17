Wind advisory added to flood watch; Mt. Baker Ski Area closes

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Tuesday afternoon for coastal areas of the Salish Sea and southern Puget Sound, including Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands.
Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph are forecast during the advisory, which lasts until 3 p.m.
A flood watch was issued Monday afternoon as a warm, wet storm approaches from the west, ending weeks of cold and dry weather for Northwest Washington. After one of the coldest Decembers on record, 2017 opened with two weeks in which the mercury barely rose above freezing and temperatures were running about 10 degrees below normal.
In addition, an avalanche warning is in effect through 4 p.m. Wednesday for the North Cascades as heavy rain and snow adds a “significant load to existing weak layers” formed during the recent cold weather,” the weather service said in a statement. The Northwest Avalanche Center’s online map indicates high avalanche danger both above and below the treeline.
Mt. Baker Ski Area was closed Tuesday, as rain was falling and the snow level fell to 5,000 feet. An advisory at the ski area’s website said a Wednesday closure is also possible.
At Bellingham International Airport, the temperature was 55 degrees at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday. Record high for Jan. 17 is 59 degrees, set on 1977.
Winds were from the southeast at 15 mph, gusting to 28 mph.
Rain is likely Tuesday, with a half-inch or more possible, according to forecasts. Rain also is forecast to continue Wednesday. The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 40s, but the mercury jumped from 40 to 50 degrees between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, as winds began to increase.
“You’re the warmest spot in Western Washington,” said weather service meteorologist Mike McFarland in Seattle.
Meteorologists are warning of possible flooding from potentially heavy rainfall expected Tuesday and Wednesday, and Whatcom County officials are setting load limits on some roads to guard against damage as the ground thaws quickly.
Flooding is possible in several Northwest Washington counties, including Whatcom County, where the Nooksack River is of the most concern. Meteorologists say the Nooksack is likely to hit flood stage Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Western Washington rivers are running low, but heavy rain – especially in the higher elevations of the North Cascades – could cause them to rise quickly, the weather service said in an online statement Sunday.
The U.S. Geological Survey monitors water levels in rivers and streams. For updated flooding information information, go to wa.water.usgs.gov and look under “Latest river conditions.”
A chance of showers will continue Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid-40s.
With the warmer weather, the ground will start thawing, possibly damaging some roads as water is trapped between the road surface and the frozen ground, causing the road to float on a layer of water. Heavy loads can break through the pavement, said Remy McConnell, coordinator of engineering services for the Whatcom County Public Works Department.
Emergency load restrictions affect only heavy loads and not passenger cars and buses, McConnell said. For a list of roads that are built to all-weather standards and aren’t affected, go online to whatcomcounty.us.
This story will be updated.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments