Work on U.S.-Canada truck crossing could affect travelers

Canada Border Services Agency is warning of work through the end of January that could affect travelers entering from the United States at the Pacific Highway port of entry.
Work is being done on the Canadian traffic operations facility at what U.S. travelers call the “truck crossing” in Blaine.
Work started Monday, according to a statement issued the same day, and it will continue in two parts through Jan. 31.
Work on the first phase affects bus drivers and could cause short delays, the statement said. The second phase starts Jan. 23 and affects travelers and pedestrians who are referred inside the building.
The border agency urges travelers to follow directions from its staff. For information, go online to the CBSA website, cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/menu-eng.html.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments