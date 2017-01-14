Some Bellingham residents could see dirty, cloudy tap water following main break

2:18 Bellingham Police officer walks through a homeless camp in Whatcom Falls Park Pause

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

3:43 NWIC senior talks rockets and shows knee brace designed for 'Hidden Figures' contest

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike