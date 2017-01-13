Collision blocking southbound SR 543 near Boblett Street in Blaine; one unconscious

A man was unconscious after a collision Friday night between a pickup and semi at the intersection of state Route 543 and Boblett Street, authorities said.
The collision has left all southbound lanes of SR 543 blocked, according to a memo from the state Department of Transportation. The crash happened sometime before 6:45 p.m., the memo says.
The number of occupants in the two vehicles wasn’t immediately clear, said Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments