NW region’s blood supply at critical levels because of chilly weather, flu

The region’s blood bank is calling on people to donate blood to make up for critical shortages caused by chilly weather and donors sickened by flu and cold.
“A normal dip in donations during the holidays is expected, but in the first 10 days of January we’re already down 800 units below what is needed,” said James AuBuchon, president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest (formerly Puget Sound Blood Center).
“Regular donors are delaying coming in because of illness, while extreme winter weather and treacherous road conditions in southwest Washington and Oregon have hampered donors in those communities,” he said in a news release.
Illness and severe weather elsewhere in the U.S. are straining blood supplies nationwide.
Type O blood and platelet donations are especially needed, but all types are welcome.
The center supports more than 90 hospitals in the Northwest.
To donate: Go online to bloodworksnw.org to find locations and to make an appointment to give, including in Bellingham at 410 W. Bakerview Road, Suite 117. Or call 800-398-7888.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
