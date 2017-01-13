Air quality worsens in Columbia Valley, residents asked to curb wood-burning

Stagnant air, combined with wood burning, has worsened air quality in the Columbia Valley, where it reached unhealthy levels as of Friday morning, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
The agency asked residents to avoid or cut back on burning wood for heat through the weekend.
Cold temperatures and stagnant air conditions are expected to trap elevated levels of wood smoke in the valley in northeast Whatcom County through the weekend, the agency said.
Burning wood to heat homes – especially when it’s done incorrectly – can produce smoke pollution that’s harmful because the fine particles that’s produced can harm lungs and hearts.
When the air level is unhealthy, health officials recommend people who are sensitive to smoke to limit time outdoors.
Information, including how to check air quality, can be found online at nwcleanair.org.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments