Bellingham woman injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 in north Skagit County

A Bellingham woman’s injuries were “serious” after a rollover crash in north Skagit County Thursday night, said Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol.
Michele Smith, 45, was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Bow Hill Road just before 11 p.m. when her 1999 Daewoo Leganza sedan came off the right side of the road and rolled, landing on its top, Axtman said Friday morning.
Smith was first taken to Skagit Valley Hospital before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A hospital spokesperson did not immediately return a message requesting information about Smith’s condition.
Smith was wearing a seatbelt, Axtman said.
Because the crash is still under investigation, it’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
This story will be updated.
