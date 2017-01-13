Bellingham woman injured in rollover crash on Interstate 5 in north Skagit County

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Pause

0:35 Montana officials relocate grizzly bear they caught for killing chickens

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades?

7:51 WWU librarian, English professor share their favorite children's and teen books of 2016

3:43 NWIC senior talks rockets and shows knee brace designed for 'Hidden Figures' contest

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise