KIRO 97.3 FM is back for Whatcom County listeners

Whatcom County radio listeners will once again be able to listen to the KIRO Seattle station on the FM dial.
Last fall 97.3 FM switched from being KIRO’s Seattle news talk radio station to the local KPUG sports talk station for listeners in Whatcom County, prompting some complaints from local KIRO listeners. Cascade Radio Group, which operates several local stations, recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada to move KPUG to 97.9 FM. The switchover was completed on Wednesday, said Don Kurtis, president and general manager of Cascade.
Cascade Radio Group received permission last year to set up an FM translator through the FCC’s AM Revitalization program. It set up repeaters for its three AM stations, including KPUG 1170 AM. KBAI can be heard on 930 AM and 98.9 FM, while KGMI can be heard on 790 AM and 96.5 FM. Both of those FM stations focus on music in Seattle, but don’t have as strong a signal into Whatcom as KIRO does.
Technically, 97.3 FM was available for KPUG in Whatcom County because KIRO serves the Seattle market.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments