More than 7,000 people work in the local maritime industry. Watch what they do.

7:52 Do you want grizzly bears in the North Cascades? Pause

1:12 Humane Society releases rehabilitated hawk back into wild

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

0:35 Montana officials relocate grizzly bear they caught for killing chickens

2:34 Video: How college students can prevent spreading the flu

1:25 Mount Baker has two anniversaries in August

3:43 NWIC senior talks rockets and shows knee brace designed for 'Hidden Figures' contest

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016