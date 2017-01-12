More than 7,000 people work in the local maritime industry. Watch what they do.

Bellingham SeaFeast 2017 has released “The Servants of the Salish Sea,” a short film by by Pollock Pictures about the local commercial fishing and maritime industry.
The film centers on the usually unseen commercial fishing and marine trades in action around northern Puget Sound.
Bellingham SeaFeast commissioned the film as a representation of why the event exists, according to Mike McKenzie, marketing director for SeaFeast. It was selected in 2015 by the city of Bellingham as its newest signature event and was awarded $75,000 from city hotel and motel tax to make it happen.
The inaugural 2016 festival featured a salmon-grilling contest and commercial fishermen survivor-suit races, tours of Bellingham Cold Storage’s ice house and fish processing facility, and performances by poets, storytellers, musicians and Bellingham Circus Guild.
“‘The Servants of the Salish Sea’ demonstrates the high level of expertise in every aspect of harvesting, processing, and distributing the internationally-renowned seafood that has sustained the marine industry in Bellingham and Whatcom County for well over a century. Today the industry employs more than 7,000 – one of the area’s largest job-producing sectors,” McKenzie wrote in an email.
The 2017 SeaFeast will be Sept. 22-23 in Bellingham.
Reproduction of the film by Evan Pollack requires written consent from Bellingham SeaFeast. To request use for private or public group showings, contact them at P.O. Box 30678, Bellingham WA 98228.
