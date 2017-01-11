United Way wants to tackle the most significant issues in Whatcom County. You can help

United Way of Whatcom County hopes to identify the community’s most pressing social issues – and ways the organization can help solve them – with an online survey.
The survey went live Wednesday and will be available through Jan. 20, United Way said in a statement. It’s the largest community survey effort the local chapter has put together, United Way said.
Finding out what the public thinks are the most significant social issues in Whatcom County will help the organization tailor its efforts to better serve the area, said Tamara Tregoning, a United Way of Whatcom County spokeswoman.
“We have such a small staff to enact our vision of the community,” Tregoning said in late December. “It’s so important we get feedback from our community especially going into next year and the next few years.”
The 22-question survey should take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, United Way said. All Whatcom County residents are encouraged to take it.
The survey begins with general demographic info, such as age and whether the participant lives in Whatcom County. It also includes multiple choice questions and space to provide longer comments about local issues.
United Way has partnered with Perspectives Consulting Group, Inc., a research firm, to conduct the survey. All responses are recorded anonymously.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Take the survey
The survey can be found on United Way of Whatcom County’s website, unitedwaywhatcom.org, in the lower left-hand corner of the page.
