Brisk, chilly winds cause power outages north of Bellingham

1:50 Bellingham man sentenced for causing high-speed car crash Pause

0:28 Video: Man arrested after ax attack in Bellingham

4:12 Video: Driver suspected of vehicular homicide appears in court

1:01 Coast Guard helicopter rescues 4 off fishing boat 230 miles from Alaska

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

1:04 Video: Vigil and remembrance walk for Bellingham infant Lucian Shields

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"