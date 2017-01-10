Bellingham boy hurt in I-90 rollover crash

A Bellingham boy was severely injured when he was thrown from a car in a rollover crash during a snowstorm Saturday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County.
Sulaiman Saadat, 12, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Trooper Brian Moore, public information officer for the Washington State Patrol in the Wenatchee area. The crash occurred on a snow-covered stretch of freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, according to a state patrol report on the crash.
“The boy was unrestrained and he was ejected,” Moore said. “He was taken by ground ambulance because of conditions.”
Moore said the boy was in critical condition Sunday. An updated condition was unavailable Tuesday from the hospital.
It was snowing hard with compact snow and ice on the roadway. Brian Moore, Washington State Patrol
Driver Yusuf A. Saadat, 23, of Bellingham, and another passenger, Ali V. Saadat, 57, of Covington, were uninjured. Both men were wearing seat belts, the state patrol said.
Yusuf was headed east in a silver 2013 Nissan Altima at 1:23 p.m. Saturday when he lost control and skidded left off the freeway, rolling the car. The crash was near milepost 96, about 13 miles west of Ellensburg.
He was cited for driving too fast for conditions and a child-restraint violation, the state patrol’s report said.
Most of Eastern Washington was under a winter storm warning at the time of the wreck, Moore said.
E90 MP94 Closure due to 10 losing control by driving too fast. 1 car rolled over w 11 y.o. M ejected...no seatbelt. pic.twitter.com/ZDrbuzEh7Z— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) January 7, 2017
“It was snowing hard with compact snow and ice on the roadway,” Moore said.
Some 8 inches of snow fell at Cle Elum that day, The Daily Record newspaper of Ellensburg reported. National Weather Service records show light snow was falling at 1:13 p.m. and the visibility was less than 3/4 of a mile. Wind was from the west-southwest at 5 mph and the temperature was 13 degrees.
Several other collisions were reported on a 2-mile stretch of freeway, including one fatality, Moore said.
Moore said he was under the impression that the Sadaats were members of an extended family.
No child named Sulaiman Saadat is enrolled in Bellingham schools, however, said district spokeswoman Jackie Brawley.
Social media accounts indicate that until recently Yusuf A. Saadat was a senior in anthropology and social studies at Western Washington University. His driver’s license lists Bellingham as his address, but various social accounts say he was living in the Seattle area late last year.
A story in the WWU newspaper The Western Front lists a Yusuf Saadat, then 18, as the driver of a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner that flipped on Douglas Street at 21st Street in Fairhaven on Sept. 19, 2012. Saadat and three passengers suffered minor injuries, according to that story.
Comments