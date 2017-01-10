You’ve got the flu. Should you go to the hospital emergency room?

Saying its emergency room is stretched to capacity because of the state’s flu epidemic, PeaceHealth is asking people with mild flu symptoms to see their doctor or go to a drop-in clinic.
“Please leave the ER for patients with severe flu symptoms,” said Hilary Andrade, spokeswoman for PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Like the rest of Washington state, Whatcom County has been hit hard by by the flu, which came about a month early.
The Bellingham hospital has seen a significant increase in flu cases since officially declaring flu season Dec. 21, PeaceHealth officials said.
As of Monday, more than 150 ER patients had tested positive for the flu.
A large influx of flu patients may cause long delays for emergency patient care, PeaceHealth said, and cause those who are not sick with the flu to catch it.
Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, chills, fatigue and diarrhea and vomiting.
People experiencing mild cases of these symptoms, who don’t have high risk of flu complications, should contact their doctor’s office for advice.
Those with serious symptoms should go to the ER.
They include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen, sudden dizziness, confusion, severe or persistent vomiting, as well as symptoms that improve but return with increased fever and coughing.
More on the flu is online at cdc.gov/flu.
This story will be updated.
