Want help enrolling for 2017 health insurance? Go to BTC on Thursday

Those who need help selecting and signing up for health insurance for 2017 can get it Thursday at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave.
BTC and Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement are putting on the health insurance enrollment event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Campus Center, Room 200.
It is open to students and community members.
Open enrollment, through Washington Healthplanfinder, ends Jan. 31.
People who go will need to bring:
▪ names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers for all household members who need to be insured.
▪ proof of income.
▪ immigration documents, if applicable.
Community members attending the event may park in the Upper and Lower General Parking Lots, off West Illinois Street.
For information, call BTC’s Melisa Nelson at 360-752-8443.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments