Forecast: High winds expected; north of Bellingham will get the worst

It might get windy in parts of Whatcom County – the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.
According to a statement from the weather service, residents of San Juan County and western Whatcom County should expect sustained northeast wind at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Strongest wind is expected north of Bellingham, particularly Lummi Island and the San Juans, the weather service said. Wind of that speed can make driving difficult, snap tree limbs and cause localized power outages.
Peak of the storm is expected around midday Tuesday.
A high of 33 is forecast Tuesday for Bellingham, with an overnight low of 23.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
