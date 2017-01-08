Expect rain into Monday, then cold and dry – again

After two days of rain and a brief respite from freezing temperatures, a now-familiar chill will return to Whatcom County later this week.
A cold, steady rain began just after noon Sunday. Rain, or a combination of rain and freezing rain, was expected to continue through Sunday evening and into the commute hours Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. Highs were in the low 40s, the first time the mercury has topped 40 since New Year’s Day as Northwest Washington remained in the grip of a weather pattern flowing south from British Columbia.
Monday’s forecast was for cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high in the low 40s. Breezy winds are expected from the southeast at 10-15 mph. After Monday, it will turn clear and cold for several days – a weather forecast that’s repeated itself for several weeks.
“It looks like we’re kind of stuck in this weather pattern,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s the first time I’ve seen it last this long.”
Mostly clear skies are forecast Tuesday through Thursday, with daytime highs in the low to mid-30s. Overnight lows will be in he 20s.
By Friday, clouds and possibly some rain are possible, he said. In that event, temperatures would rise to the low 40s.
“January’s definitely still cold,” Burg said. “It’s also been dry. That’s due to the pattern with high pressure over British Columbia that’s giving you the ‘Fraser outflow’ and keeps you cold. It looks like we’re going to stay in this weather pattern,” Burg said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Q
Comments