Homeless shelter gets a solar gift that will keep on giving

Community partners teamed up this week to install solar panels on Baker Place, a housing complex in the Birchwood neighborhood for chronically homeless women, owned by the nonprofit Lydia Place.
The seven studio apartments provide permanent supportive housing. The complex includes two other buildings owned and operated by Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services to provide emergency housing and support to survivors of domestic violence.
Western Solar, Itek Energy, Aslan Brewing Co. and David Bradley Engineering donated the solar array. It will provide Lydia Place more than $53,000 in energy savings and rebates over 25 years.
