Homeless shelter gets a solar gift that will keep on giving

1:24 Bellingham remains cold and sunny, but warmer days may be coming Pause

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:38 Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"