Bellingham mortgage firm moves to new space

Neighborhood Mortgage is moving its offices to the Pacific Meridian Plaza building at 4164 Meridian St.
The firm is planning to be in its new space Jan. 9. It had been been at Bakerview Square for nearly 10 years, according to a news release from the company.
Neighborhood Mortgage has eight employees and is a locally owned and operated mortgage broker. It handles a variety of loans, including conventional and reverse mortgages.
Details about the company can be found at neighborhoodmortgage.net.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
