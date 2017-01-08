Bellingham mortgage firm moves to new space

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:27 Rep. Rick Larsen asks Whatcom County residents to share their Affordable Care Act stories

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

1:13 Cold weather turns Squalicum Lake into a hockey rink