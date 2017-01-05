Winter hanging on in Whatcom County as officials warn of more freezing, snow and rain

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again' Pause

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

3:07 Cascade Mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court

3:04 Tiffany Moyes battles blood cancer

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016