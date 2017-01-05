Local

January 5, 2017 4:12 PM

Winter hanging on in Whatcom County as officials warn of more freezing, snow and rain

By Kyle Mittan

Whatcom County isn’t out of the winter weeds yet as officials warn of freezing temperatures and even some snow in the coming days.

Residents could see remnants of snow and rain as early as Friday morning, John Gargett, deputy director of emergency management for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. The county collected data from the National Weather Service and its Canadian counterpart, Environment Canada. The county also contracts with a private meteorology service.

The predictions aren’t consistent across all weather agencies, Gargett said, but warned of possible freezing temperatures Thursday night into Friday. Those cold snaps could combine with potential snow showers and freezing drizzle expected throughout the county around 2 a.m. Friday, Gargett said.

The freeze could return Friday night, he added.

The cold conditions are expected to preempt a relatively warm weekend, Gargett said, adding that temperatures over the weekend could reach into the low 40s.

The snow could return by the middle of next week, Gargett said.

