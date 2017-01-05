Children killed in plane crash loved nature and art, mom says

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again' Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:09 Kobach says U.S. could pay for Trump's wall

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham