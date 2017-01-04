Sikhs invite community to interfaith service at temple near Lynden

The community is invited to an interfaith prayer service Saturday at a Sikh temple on East Pole Road between Bellingham and Lynden.
The event will be at Guru Nanak Gursikh Gurdwara at 176 E. Pole Road.
It begins with a welcome at 3:30 p.m. The service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature Whatcom County faith and civic leaders sharing prayers and peace in a multicultural congregation, organizers said.
The event will include keynote speaker Noémi Ban, a Holocaust survivor and Bellingham resident who often gives public talks about the need for love and tolerance in a world that can be filled with hatred. She will speak around 5:30 p.m.
Event hosts are Satpal Sidhu, a County Council member who is part of Whatcom County’s Sikh community, and the executive committee of the Sikh temple.
Free vegetarian food will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. in the temple’s Langar Hall.
Details: Kamalla Kaur at 510-375-2603.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
Comments