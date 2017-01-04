Local

January 4, 2017 11:15 AM

Sikhs invite community to interfaith service at temple near Lynden

By Kie Relyea

The community is invited to an interfaith prayer service Saturday at a Sikh temple on East Pole Road between Bellingham and Lynden.

The event will be at Guru Nanak Gursikh Gurdwara at 176 E. Pole Road.

It begins with a welcome at 3:30 p.m. The service will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature Whatcom County faith and civic leaders sharing prayers and peace in a multicultural congregation, organizers said.

The event will include keynote speaker Noémi Ban, a Holocaust survivor and Bellingham resident who often gives public talks about the need for love and tolerance in a world that can be filled with hatred. She will speak around 5:30 p.m.

Event hosts are Satpal Sidhu, a County Council member who is part of Whatcom County’s Sikh community, and the executive committee of the Sikh temple.

Free vegetarian food will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. in the temple’s Langar Hall.

Details: Kamalla Kaur at 510-375-2603.

Holocaust survivor Noémi Ban on the importance of remembering

Survivor Noémi Ban of Bellingham talks about the importance of remembering the Holocaust and how she survived the Auschwitz concentration camp during WWII.

