Heavy winds expected Tuesday night; Ferndale may get the worst

A wind advisory has been issued for western Whatcom and San Juan counties Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, warning of the potential for damaging winds.
Areas around Ferndale could feel the brunt of northeast winds, according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Seattle, which said the advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected from 15-30 mph, gusting to 45-50 mph, with the strongest winds in the overnight hours.
“Winds this strong can break large tree branches, causing isolated power outages,” the weather service said. “Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
Several power outages were reported in Ferndale, Lummi Island and the Lummi Reservation during high winds overnight Sunday and Monday morning. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph were recorded for several hours at Bellingham International Airport, with regular gusts from 40-51 mph.
Meteorologists said the strong winds are part of the same weather system that’s bringing fair skies and sharply colder temperatures south from British Columbia. It was 25 degrees at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a forecast high of 29. The wind chill was 11.
