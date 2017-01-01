Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

Adam Roberts, 31, died Tuesday evening in an avalanche. This is a video profile from 2014 of then 29-year-old Roberts. Western Washington University students documented Roberts' life in the mountains out of his custom home on the truck bed of his Toyota Tacoma, also referred to as his gypsy wagon.
Downtown Bellingham is covered in snow during a shower Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2016.. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a winter weather advisory for western Whatcom County from noon Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.