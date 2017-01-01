Children’s Literature Conference in Bellingham features top writers, illustrators

Featured speakers for the upcoming Children’s Literature Conference at Western Washington University include the popular writer-illustrator of a dark new adaptation of “Snow White” and the celebrated author of a recent series that has won multiple awards for its look at three young African American sisters and their experiences during the civil rights era.
Matt Phelan, whose graphic novel sets the classic fairy tale amid the Great Depression, joins Rita Williams-Garcia, winner of a Newbery Honor and three Coretta Scott King awards, for the annual WWU conference that features top writers and illustrators of children’s and teen literature.
Also featured are Christian Robinson, who won Caldecott and Coretta Scott King honors as illustrator of 2015’s acclaimed “Last House on Market Street,” and Laurie Halse Anderson, whose 1999 debut novel “Speak” became a bestseller, as are several of her other works. Her most recent young adult novel, “The Impossible Knife of Memory,” examines PTSD in an Iraq War veteran.
Space remains available for the Feb. 25 conference, which frequently reaches capacity.
All four writers and illustrators will discuss their craft, their creative process, and what compels them to write for young audiences. They will be available to answer questions, talk with participants, and sign copies of their books, which will be available for sale.
Continental breakfast and lunch is included with registration.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
CHILDREN’S LITERATURE CONFERENCE
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Performing Arts Center at Western Washington University
Cost: $115 general; $50 for retired WWU employees or teachers; $35 for students or para-educators. After Jan. 17: $175 general; $75; and $45.
Details: wwuclc.com, 360-650-3227, or Nancy.Johnson@wwu.edu.
Comments