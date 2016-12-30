Traffic signal change coming on Girard Street

Drivers can expect some changes at the intersection of B and Girard streets in January.
City engineers will replace a failing traffic signal with stop signs at that intersection, which is near the Bellingham Police Department. The change is expected to take place some time next week, said Steve Haugen, traffic operations engineer for the city.
Once the stop signs are in place, the city will study the intersection for 90 days to make sure traffic issues don’t develop. If there are no issues after that study period, the intersection will keep the stop signs in place.
If the city were to put in a new traffic signal, the cost would be $250,000, said Amy Cloud, a city spokeswoman. The change has already been successful at several other Bellingham intersections, including Commercial and Champion streets.
To provide feedback on the change, call Haugen at 360-778-7700 or email him at shaugen@cob.org.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
