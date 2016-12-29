Snow expected just in time for New Year’s weekend, with colder temps early next week

Parts of Whatcom County are likely to get snow starting late Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, the county said in a statement.
Most lowland areas shouldn’t expect snow until Saturday, according to the county’s figures. By then, Bellingham, Ferndale, Everson and Lynden can expect to see around an inch.
But the snow will come earlier and heavier in the foothills: Glacier, Maple Falls and Kendall are expected to get about an inch of snow Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday.
Newhalem can expect much more – the Friday forecast calls for between 5 and 8 inches.
Drivers headed into the mountains or over passes this weekend should be prepared for winter conditions, the statement says.
The county’s predictions are based on data from multiple weather services, which include the National Weather Service, Environment Canada and a private weather service the county contracts with, the statement said.
High temperatures Friday and early in the weekend are likely to stay in the 30s in most areas. The snow is expected to taper off throughout the county by Sunday, but colder temperatures could linger.
Bellingham, Ferndale, Lynden and Blaine can expect highs in the low 30s Sunday before dipping into the high 20s Monday.
Weather by area through Jan. 2
Location
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Acme Valley
<1” Snow
3-5” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
H 38 L 29
H 38 L 28
H 30 L 15
H 26 L11
Bellingham
Partly Cloudy
<1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 40 L 32
H 37 L 31
H 33 L 24
H 29 L 19
Birch Bay
Partly Cloudy
<1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 40 L 32
H 38 L 30
H 34 L 24
H 30 L 20
Blaine
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Clear
Clear
H 40 L 32
H 38 L 30
H 34 L 24
H 31 L 20
Custer
Partly Cloudy
< 1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 40 L 31
H 37 L 30
H 34 L 24
H 30 L 20
Deming
Partly Cloudy
1-3” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 35 L 26
H 32 L 25
H 28 L 15
H 23 L 10
Everson
Partly Cloudy
< 1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 39 L 30
H 36 L 29
H 32 L 22
H 28 L 17
Ferndale
Partly Cloudy
< 1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 40 L 32
H 37 L 31
H 33 L 24
H 29 L 20
Glacier
1-2” Snow
1-3” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 36 L 24
H 30 L 25
H 27 L 14
H 20 L 8
Kendall
< 1” Snow
1-3” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 37 L 28
H 34 L 28
H 30 L 18
H 24 L 12
Lynden
Partly Cloudy
< 1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 39 L 30
H 36 L 29
H 32 L 23
H 29 L 19
Maple Falls
< 1” Snow
1-3” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 36 L 28
H 34 L 27
H 29 L 18
H 24 L 12
Newhalem
5-8” Snow
1-3” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 38 L 22
H 34 L 24
H 29 L 12
H 19 L 7
Point Roberts
Clear
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 39 L 30
H 38 L 31
H 34 L 21
H 31 L 18
Sumas
Partly Cloudy
< 1” Snow
Partly Cloudy
Clear
H 38 L 30
H 36 L 29
H 32 L 21
H 27 L 17
Source: Whatcom County Emergency Management
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
