December 29, 2016 3:37 PM

Snow expected just in time for New Year’s weekend, with colder temps early next week

By Kyle Mittan

kmittan@bhamherald.com

Parts of Whatcom County are likely to get snow starting late Thursday and into Friday and Saturday, the county said in a statement.

Most lowland areas shouldn’t expect snow until Saturday, according to the county’s figures. By then, Bellingham, Ferndale, Everson and Lynden can expect to see around an inch.

But the snow will come earlier and heavier in the foothills: Glacier, Maple Falls and Kendall are expected to get about an inch of snow Friday, with showers continuing into Saturday.

Newhalem can expect much more – the Friday forecast calls for between 5 and 8 inches.

Drivers headed into the mountains or over passes this weekend should be prepared for winter conditions, the statement says.

The county’s predictions are based on data from multiple weather services, which include the National Weather Service, Environment Canada and a private weather service the county contracts with, the statement said.

High temperatures Friday and early in the weekend are likely to stay in the 30s in most areas. The snow is expected to taper off throughout the county by Sunday, but colder temperatures could linger.

Bellingham, Ferndale, Lynden and Blaine can expect highs in the low 30s Sunday before dipping into the high 20s Monday.

Weather by area through Jan. 2

Location

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Monday

Acme Valley

<1” Snow

3-5” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

H 38 L 29

H 38 L 28

H 30 L 15

H 26 L11

Bellingham

Partly Cloudy

<1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 40 L 32

H 37 L 31

H 33 L 24

H 29 L 19

Birch Bay

Partly Cloudy

<1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 40 L 32

H 38 L 30

H 34 L 24

H 30 L 20

Blaine

Partly Cloudy

Rain

Clear

Clear

H 40 L 32

H 38 L 30

H 34 L 24

H 31 L 20

Custer

Partly Cloudy

< 1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 40 L 31

H 37 L 30

H 34 L 24

H 30 L 20

Deming

Partly Cloudy

1-3” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 35 L 26

H 32 L 25

H 28 L 15

H 23 L 10

Everson

Partly Cloudy

< 1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 39 L 30

H 36 L 29

H 32 L 22

H 28 L 17

Ferndale

Partly Cloudy

< 1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 40 L 32

H 37 L 31

H 33 L 24

H 29 L 20

Glacier

1-2” Snow

1-3” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 36 L 24

H 30 L 25

H 27 L 14

H 20 L 8

Kendall

< 1” Snow

1-3” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 37 L 28

H 34 L 28

H 30 L 18

H 24 L 12

Lynden

Partly Cloudy

< 1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 39 L 30

H 36 L 29

H 32 L 23

H 29 L 19

Maple Falls

< 1” Snow

1-3” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 36 L 28

H 34 L 27

H 29 L 18

H 24 L 12

Newhalem

5-8” Snow

1-3” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 38 L 22

H 34 L 24

H 29 L 12

H 19 L 7

Point Roberts

Clear

Chance of Rain

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 39 L 30

H 38 L 31

H 34 L 21

H 31 L 18

Sumas

Partly Cloudy

< 1” Snow

Partly Cloudy

Clear

H 38 L 30

H 36 L 29

H 32 L 21

H 27 L 17

Source: Whatcom County Emergency Management

Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan

