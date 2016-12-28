Local

December 28, 2016 2:51 PM

Interstate 5 lane closures continue as rock slide is repaired

By Robert Mittendorf

BELLINGHAM

Daily lane closures will continue for at least several days as crews clear debris and repair a rock slide that occurred last week near the Lake Samish exit on northbound Interstate 5 south of Bellingham.

A massive boulder that had been hanging precariously about 30 feet above the freeway was removed Saturday, said Andrea Petrich, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation. She said the right lane was closed for about a quarter-mile as a precaution near milepost 248.

Although the immediate hazard was removed, lane restrictions would continue from about 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily as WSDOT crews stabilize the steep hillside and install rock bolts and drains, Petrich said.

She said crews were waiting for the bolts to arrive, and that there was no immediate timetable for completion.

