WSDOT removes hazardous rocks from I-5 south of Bellingham

Downtown Bellingham is covered in snow during a shower Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2016.. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a winter weather advisory for western Whatcom County from noon Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.
The Santa Shuffle, a group of carolers who don Santa Claus outfits and visit local businesses, began their Friday night trip at Boundary Bay Brewery. The group, organized by Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, planned to stop by the Leopold Retirement Community and at least one other brewery Friday.