Blaine, Everson shoreline programs up for review

The cities of Blaine and Everson are seeking Washington State Department of Ecology approval of recent updates to their programs for managing shorelines in their jurisdictions.
Ecology is asking for public comment before taking action. The department reviews local Shoreline Master Programs, which protect natural resources, provide for public access to public waters and shores, and plan for shoreline uses and development.
According to an Ecology news release, Blaine’s proposed update includes measures to promote protection and restoration of shoreline habitats. The program also incorporates the city’s existing Wharf District and Semiahmoo Bay master plans. Shorelines within Blaine include Drayton Harbor, Semiahmoo Bay and tidally-influenced portions of California and Dakota creeks.
Everson’s program addresses shoreline and associated wetlands along Nooksack River. The proposed update would accommodate existing development, protect remaining resources and promote restoration, according to the news release.
Comments will help Ecology decide whether to approve each city’s update as written or request changes. Approved local shoreline programs become part of the state’s overall Shoreline Master Program as outlined in the Shoreline Management Act.
Comments on both cities’ proposed updates will be accepted through Feb. 2, 2017, and can be submitted to Chad Yunge, shoreline planner, chad.yunge@ecy.wa.gov.
Submissions should specify which city the comments apply.
Comments