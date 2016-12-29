Local

December 29, 2016 5:00 AM

Top crime stories of 2016:1 killed, 1 injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

The Bellingham Herald

A 23-year-old Deming man is awaiting trial for vehicular homicide early 2017 in connection with a deadly wreck on Mount Baker Highway in January 2016.

A Washington State Patrol report said that Connor Bloom, driving a 1998 BMW 318, was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Mount Baker Highway, passing a westbound Peterbilt semi near Mission Road.

As he passed, he braked to avoid an oncoming Saturn SL1 driven by Ronald S. Baker, 44, of Maple Falls. Bloom lost control, bounced off the truck and slammed head-on into Baker’s car, killing him.

Bloom, who was injured, admitted he took methamphetamine and marijuana before the crash. Evidence at hearings in 2016 showed that Bloom had been ticketed for speeding three times in 2014 and 2015.

