Llamas visit

Watch two trained "therapy llamas" bring a little Christmas cheer to the residents of Avamere care center in Bellingham on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Snowfall Dec. 18, 2016

Light snow fell across Whatcom County Sunday morning, Dec. 18, 2016. It's the last day of sub-freezing temperatures as a mild system moves in with warmer, wet weather from the the south.

Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham

The Santa Shuffle, a group of carolers who don Santa Claus outfits and visit local businesses, began their Friday night trip at Boundary Bay Brewery. The group, organized by Tammy Bennett, 53, of Bellingham, planned to stop by the Leopold Retirement Community and at least one other brewery Friday.

