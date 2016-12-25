More snow, high wind possible Monday – but warmer weather ahead

More lowland snow could be on the way for Monday, followed by strong, gusty winds and the potential for brief localized power outages, but the rest of the week ahead looks more like normal cold and rainy winter weather for Western Washington.
“Monday, it’ll become breezy with a chance of rain and snow,” said Johnny Burg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “By the afternoon, there could be some more snow falling and there could be some slush on the ground. There could be some slick spots,” he said. “You might get about an inch and Monday night, it’ll be pretty windy.”
Temperatures should rise Monday to about 40 degrees from Sunday’s expected high of 33. Burg said winds will be from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. No wind or snow advisories had been issued as of noon Sunday.
Rain is expected Tuesday and temperatures should remain in the low to mid-40s with rain or showers expected daily through Friday, Burg said.
It was a white Christmas of sorts for lowland Whatcom County as patches of snow lingered in places on Sunday, the remnants of Friday’s slushy snowstorm. That’s all expected to melt this week, along with any accumulations Monday.
“Any kind of snow that’s left will be washed away pretty quickly,” Burg said. Shady and wind-protected areas could take longer to thaw, he said.
On the west slopes of the North Cascades, the backcountry avalanche danger has eased to moderate above and below the treeline, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. Some 9 inches of snow fell in the past day at the Mt. Baker Ski Area. Conditions were reported Sunday morning as packed powder with a 93-inch base at Heather Meadows and 135 inches at Pan Dome, the higher elevation.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
