A white Christmas isn’t likely for Whatcom County as experts predict dry, chilly Sunday

Whatcom County folks hoping for a white Christmas are likely to be disappointed according to data from the National Weather Service in Seattle.
The weather service predicts a sunny, dry Christmas Day, with highs in the mid 30s, said meteorologist Johnny Burg. The chance for snow and rain is unlikely, about 30 percent, he added. It could get cloudy Sunday evening, when the lows could dip into the low 30s or mid 20s.
The snow was two days early this year, as most Whatcom County residents found when they stepped outside Friday morning. Bellingham and Ferndale both saw 2.5 inches of snow, according to weather service data reported Saturday morning.
Friday’s snow quickly melted, leaving slush that froze overnight. That’s likely to be the case Saturday night, too, leaving potentially slick roads into Christmas.
“Any moisture on the roads will definitely refreeze,” Burg said about Saturday night conditions. “That could cause trouble for people driving at night.”
Early next week is expected to be warmer with some rain, Burg said. The weather service expects highs in Whatcom County around 40, with some rain in the afternoon. Monday could also be windy, with gusts from the southeast between 20 and 30 mph.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments