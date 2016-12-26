Foam prop art is taking off for Ferndale business

3:04 Tiffany Moyes battles blood cancer Pause

0:48 Young protesters turn out for Trump at Lynden rally

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

1:44 Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' T-shirt

0:44 See snow fall in Sehome and Sunnyland neighborhoods in Bellingham

0:31 Trump supporters sound off at Lynden rally

0:15 VIDEO: Donald Trump rallys the crowd in Lynden

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl