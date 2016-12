Firefighter battles cancer, prepares for Stairclimb fundraiser

0:44 See snow fall in Sehome and Sunnyland neighborhoods in Bellingham Pause

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

0:48 Young protesters turn out for Trump at Lynden rally

0:30 Downtown Bellingham gets another dusting of snow

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:16 U.S. Army Corps denies coal port permit

0:31 Trump supporters sound off at Lynden rally

0:15 VIDEO: Donald Trump rallys the crowd in Lynden

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store